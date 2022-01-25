51m ago
Italian Vote on New President Ends Without Winner for Second Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s lawmakers attempting to elect a new president in a secret ballot on Tuesday failed to agree on a consensus candidate for the second day in a row.
Of 976 ballots cast, 527 were left empty by lawmakers.
Voting is set to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m., and talks between party leaders to reach consensus on a candidate will continue.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains the lead candidate to succeed Sergio Mattarella as head of state for the next seven years, but a deal is unlikely to be reached until Thursday when the majority to elect a president will be lowered to 505 of 1008 eligible voters.
