(Bloomberg) -- On this episode of Emma Barnett meets…, ethnologist and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall discusses what chimpanzees teach us about human nature and why she thinks some anti-fossil fuel activists’ methods risk alienating the public.

The primatologist describes to Emma Barnett the emotional moment a mother chimpanzee reunites with her offspring after separation at birth, saying it offers a window into the chimpanzee mentality. And studying chimpanzees, she adds, can improve understanding of human capacity for both love and aggression and, more broadly, our position in relation to the rest of the animal kingdom.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.