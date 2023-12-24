(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s former top government spokesman and other lawmakers from the ruling party have submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors over a political funding scandal, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and at least three others went to prosecutors to discuss an investigation into a widespread scandal over the suspected concealment of political funds, the paper reported Monday without saying where it obtained the information.

Prosecutors as a rule do not discuss ongoing investigations. The two Liberal Democratic Party factions so far implicated in the probe have issued statements of apology and said they would cooperate with authorities, without giving details.

Last week, Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of the two ruling LDP factions as a slush fund scandal sent the disapproval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to the worst for a Japanese premier since 1947 in one major poll.

The step came after Kishida replaced four ministers earlier this month, including Matsuno, who are among lawmakers accused of concealing income generated from fundraising events. All are members of the largest faction — once headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The raid also involved the faction headed by Toshihiro Nikai, indicating the investigation has spread further, worsening the headache for Kishida.

No general election need be held until 2025 and the LDP is unlikely to be removed from government because the opposition is fragmented. Yet continued failure to revive support will distract from Kishida’s policy agenda and could prompt the party to replace him.

