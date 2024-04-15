(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest utility, Jera Co., is considering an initial public offering to help fund a massive rollout of renewables.

The Tokyo-based company plans to develop 20 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity by fiscal 2035, about six times its current pipeline, Yukio Kani, chairman and co-chief executive officer of the company, said in an interview.

“Trillions of yen in investment will be needed,” Kani said. “It’s possible that we will invite another shareholder to invest or ultimately consider IPO as an option,” he said, without specifying a timeline, bourse or the size of a potential share sale.

A 50-50 venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co., Jera was set up in 2015 to become one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas buyers. It currently has a target for 5 gigawatts of renewables by fiscal 2025. Before seeking to attract new capital, Jera will draw up a new growth strategy that it will announce in May, Kani said.

The company has set up a green unit in London — Jera Nex Ltd. — that seeks to benefit from the city’s access to capital markets and Europe’s leading status in offshore wind, Kani said. Countries such as Japan and Taiwan will also need to attract people with technical experience such as from the rapid expansion of offshore wind in European countries, he said.

Jera recently wrapped up some deals in renewables and LNG, which it considers integral for the world to transition to net zero. The firm acquired European offshore wind operator Parkwind last year for €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion), as well as Japanese wind farm business Green Power Investment Corp. together with NTT Anode Energy Corp. for roughly $2.2 billion. Jera in February bought a stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s flagship LNG project for around $1.4 billion.

