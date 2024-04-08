(Bloomberg) -- John Lewis Partnership Plc appointed former Tesco UK and Ireland head Jason Tarry to replace Sharon White as chairman of the struggling UK retailer.

Tarry will take over from White, who became the most high-profile Black woman in British retail when she was appointed just before the pandemic. White’s term, which will be the shortest in the partnership’s history, was due to end in early 2025.

The owner of John Lewis department stores and upmarket grocer Waitrose, said Monday that Tarry has a “proven track record” in retail. The executive started at Tesco in 1990 and has covered most areas of the business, from grocery to general merchandise and fashion. He was succeeded by Matthew Barnes, the former head of Aldi UK, last month.

Tarry will now take charge of a retailer that’s seeking to kick-start its performance in a highly competitive UK market, while balancing the demands of physical and online retail. The employee-owned partnership announced last month that it returned to profit after three straight years of losses.

In hiring Tarry, John Lewis has “gone for someone who is retail through and through,” Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said, adding that the executive will inherit a “constrained balance sheet.” Although the partnership’s most recent results marked the end of a period of decline, “they’re not out of the woods yet.”

