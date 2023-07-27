(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm has entered into a new joint venture to develop rental houses with single-family landlord AMH.

Institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Asset Management joined a $625 million venture with AMH this month, according to a statement Thursday. It’s the second time the companies have teamed up since 2020.

The new partnership comes at a moment when scarce inventory of for-sale listings has pushed landlords to seek other sources for acquisitions, including purchasing new properties from homebuilders. Also this month, rival Invitation Homes Inc. agreed to acquire a portfolio of roughly 1,900 homes for $650 million.

Unlike most of its competitors, AMH functions as both a builder and a landlord, making partnerships with third parties a natural avenue to growth.

The latest joint venture is another push by JPMorgan’s asset-management arm into the housing market. Last year, investors advised by the bank partnered with landlord Haven Realty Capital to develop rental-house communities.

