Kansas City Southern to Enter Definitive Agreement With CP

(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern said Sunday that its board determined a revised proposal from Canadian Pacific is a “Company Superior Proposal.”

Under terms of CP’s proposal, each share of KCS common stock would be exchanged for 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash

In addition, holders of KCS preferred stock would receive $37.50 in cash for each share of KCS preferred stock held

Transaction is subject to approval by stockholders of CP and KCS

KCS has notified CN that it intends to terminate KCS’s merger agreement with CN and enter into the definitive agreement with CP

