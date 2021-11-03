(Bloomberg) -- A union representing striking workers at cereal giant Kellogg Co. said Wednesday it can’t recommend the latest offer from the company after concluding a round of talks.

Negotiations between Kellogg and the union ended “at 5:19 p.m. after the company gave us their last, best and final offer,” the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a message viewed by Bloomberg News. “We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on.”

“The union continues to insist on proposals that are unsustainable and unrealistic,” Kellogg said in a statement. “They’ve proposed adding costs that would threaten the future success of our plants and cereal business.”

The company remains ready and willing to consider any realistic offers from the union, according to the statement.

The announcement marks a stalemate in efforts to end a monthlong strike by roughly 1,400 unionized cereal workers. It its statement, the union said it “will continue this fight as long as it takes,” suggesting a a prolonged fight as workers test their strength amid widespread labor shortages and rising wages.

The strike affects plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The locations produce cereal brands such as Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.