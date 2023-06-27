You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
6:42
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
5:09
Snowflake eyes growth in Canada, expands Toronto engineering hub
8:57
Bank stocks need to recover before the TSX can go higher this year: Technical strategist
5:16
Inflation on mortgage rate interest costs hits a record high
9:14
Women can benefit from investing for their needs: Ellevest CEO
6:44
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
Jun 277:10
May inflation numbers 'good news' for Bank of Canada, but other economic data is key: Economists
A Tuesday report showing a slowdown in inflation should be a relief for the Bank of Canada as it wrestles with high consumer prices, economists said, while warning that other hot economic data remains a concern for monetary policymakers.
15m ago6:23
Lynx Air pilots to open contract negotiations
The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents roughly 110 pilots at Lynx Air, said it hopes to earn a similar contract to other pilots in its union.
Jan 11
Why does everyone talk about the “yield curve”?
Better than reading tea leaves, the spread (or curve) between short- and long-term bond rates can sometimes offer a potential indication of an impending recession.
Presented by:
27m ago8:40
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.43% higher amid gains in energy stocks
Canada's main stock index posted modest gains Wednesday as gains in energy and technology, among other sectors, helped outweigh weakness in base metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
48m ago
Jun 27
Inflation: Grocery, restaurant prices stay high in May9:36
Inflation: Grocery, restaurant prices stay high in May
Inflation may have slowed in May, but food prices remained elevated for Canadians shopping at grocery stores and dining in restaurants.
52m ago
Buffalo Wild Wings ends its Canadian operations
In a statement, Buffalo Wild Wings thanked its customers for supporting the business “throughout the years.”
1h ago
Postmedia's merger talks with Toronto Star owner a 'Hail Mary pass': expert
A potential merger between Canada's two largest newspaper chains could mark the next step in the decimation of Canadian news, which has seen dwindling jobs and widening coverage gaps, say those who study the industry.
Jun 26
Shopify CEO vows to 'fight' CRA request for Canadian merchant records8:13
Shopify CEO vows to 'fight' CRA request for Canadian merchant records
The CEO of Shopify has vowed to fight a request for records from the Canada Revenue Agency regarding businesses that use its platform.
3h ago7:00
Eby 'profoundly worried' as B.C. port union issues strike notice covering 7,400 staff
Federal ministers and British Columbia Premier David Eby are urging the province's port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action after the workers' union issued a 72-hour strike notice and said its members were ready to walk out on Saturday.
5h ago5:01
Collision conference 2023: Targeted layoffs do not mean recession says EY
Despite some concerns about the overall health of the economy, an associate partner at Ernst and Young’s consulting arm said a recession has not yet occurred, despite some volatility.
7h ago6:40
Canada just set a new record for population growth
Canada’s population growth set a fresh record in the first quarter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ramps up immigration to guard against the economic drag of aging demographics.
8h ago
Indigo reports $49.6M full-year loss compared with $3.3M profit a year earlier
Canadian retailer Indigo Books and Music Inc. said cooling consumer spending compounded the effects of a ransomware attack against the company in February, dragging down its earnings amid a board of directors shakeup.
Jun 26
PetroCanada issues may be 'tip of the iceberg' after Suncor cybersecurity incident6:55
PetroCanada issues may be 'tip of the iceberg' after Suncor cybersecurity incident
Suncor Energy Inc. falling victim to a cyberattack may be the most significant cybersecurity breach of an oil and gas company thus far in Canadian history, experts say.
5h ago3:50
Canadians' household debt is high, but risk of major shock is low: economists
Decades of low interest rates and strong housing demand have led to high levels of household debt for Canadians, and now rising interest rates are increasing the cost of servicing that debt.
-
22h ago
Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to merge with Postmedia
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. said Tuesday that it's in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.