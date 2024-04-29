(Bloomberg) -- An official delegation from North Korea is in Tehran to attend a trade show and have trade talks with the government and private sector, a spokesman said.

Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissed as “biased and baseless speculation” reports that the visit had a military dimension and said it involved talks on developing bilateral trade.

