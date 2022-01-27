(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s LaGuardia Airport Terminal B and brand new American Airlines wing is fully completed, marking the end of a revamp nearly six years in the making.

“This is a day the sun is shining on New York City,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday at briefing at the airport’s new terminal.

It’s part of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey’s $8 billion effort to transform LaGuardia into a 21st century facility, which also includes a plan to replace Terminals C and D.

The new Terminal B replaces the 1960s-era Central Terminal Building and includes 35 gates, a parking garage, a skybridge, nearly 50 new shops, restaurants and services, and the Central Hall, which will connect with Terminal C. Valued at $4 billion, the Terminal B project is the largest public-private partnership in U.S. aviation history.

“We have literally gone from worst to best and I love it,” said Hochul, who referred to the renovation as “long overdue.”

Governor Hochul is overseeing the completion of various infrastructure projects set in motion by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, including LaGuardia’s AirTrain and John F. Kennedy International Airport’s redevelopment of Terminal 4.

As New York City looks to lure back international travelers and bring its tourism back to pre-pandemic levels, ensuring that the airports are operating is crucial.

“Whats next? Onward to Terminal C,” Hochul said.

When New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the stage, he first spoke of the recent gun violence in the city, including the death of two police officers who were shot in Harlem. On Monday, the mayor announced the revival of a controversial anti-crime unit in response to the spate of tragic crimes that happened during his first few weeks in office.

As for the airport’s overhaul, Adams said it was “a global initiative” to put the city and country back on the right track, and would help bring back the economy after the pandemic.

“Don’t ever bet against New York City,” he said. “You will lose.”

