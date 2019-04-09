Levi Strauss jumps after first report as public company

Levi Strauss & Co. jumped after its first quarterly report as a public company impressed investors.

The apparel maker, which completed an initial public offering last month and then saw its stock surge, said revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 24 rose 7 per cent to US$1.4 billion. Analysts had yet to provide estimates, but Levi did say last month that sales for the quarter would gain 6 to 7 per cent.

Key Insights