(Bloomberg) -- An oil field in western Libya and a natural gas link to Italy resumed after a short halt as protesters withdrew from the facilities following assurances from the government that their demands would be met.

Shipments from the Wafa field, which produces 40,000 to 45,000 barrels a day, are back up after being halted on Sunday as guards at the facilities demanded better pay, according to a person familiar with the operations. The gas pipeline to Italy is also operating again, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Protests have regularly disrupted energy infrastructure and output in Libya. The biggest oil field Sharara had a weekslong force majeure, a clause in contracts allowing deliveries to be suspended, last month following similar demonstrations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.