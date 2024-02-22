(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc set aside £450 million ($570 million) to pay for possible compensation and other costs linked to a UK review of car finance.

Still, the bank pledged to buy back as much as £2 billion of its shares and raised its dividend as fourth-quarter earnings slightly beat analyst expectations.

The Financial Conduct Authority is looking into whether motor loan deals were sold and priced in a way that treated customers fairly. Lloyds, which has been the biggest provider of this finance in the past, said there is “significant uncertainty as to the extent of misconduct and customer loss” and costs could change.

Pretax profit rose to £1.78 billion in the fourth quarter, above a Bloomberg-compiled estimate (£1.73 billion). Net interest margins dropped slightly to 2.98%, compared to 3.22% in the same period last year, as the boost from higher interest rates gives way to growing competition for savers and borrowers.

Loans and advances at Britain’s biggest mortgage lender fell about £5.2 billion to £449.7 billion.

Lloyds said its results were helped by a “significant write-back,” without disclosing the amount or the borrower. The bank received £1.2 billion from the owners of the Telegraph in December, after a takeover bid for the newspaper group resolved its longstanding debts with the bank. Lloyds had previously written off the majority of the loan.

Margin Outlook

Lloyds, which is considered a bellwether for the UK economy, said it was on track to meet its goals for 2024 and 2026. The UK entered a shallow recession in late 2023, as the Bank of England weighs when to cut interest rates from their current high of 5.25% to deliver relief to borrowers at the expense of banking margins.

Earlier this year, the UK government met with British banks to discuss reasons for their valuations lagging far behind those of rivals in the US and elsewhere. Lloyds stock was trading at just 0.6% of the bank’s book value last week, implying investors think the business is worth less than its assets.

The results come after British retail banking rival NatWest Group Plc said its revenue was likely to drop this year as it faces pressure from an expected fall in interest rates.

