(Bloomberg) -- White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton, a longtime aide to President Joe Biden, is leaving her post for a role at Apple Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Dalton will take on a communications job at the technology giant, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the move.

“Olivia will be missed by this entire building for her leadership, loyalty, intelligence and collegiality. We wish her all the best and look forward to watching her continued success,” White House senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said in a statement.

The spokeswoman’s departure comes as Biden pursues a 2024 reelection campaign that is expected to be a fierce rematch with Republican Donald Trump. Dalton began informing senior White House officials last week that she planned to depart in March for her new job, according to one of the people.

Dalton assumed her current role as the No. 2 to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in August 2022, after a stint as the spokesperson and communications director to the US Mission to the United Nations. She also worked on Biden’s presidential transition.

Jean-Pierre praised Dalton as a “trusted adviser” and “stalwart fighter for President Biden.”

Dalton’s ties to the president go back nearly two decades, from when she served as a deputy press secretary for then-Senator Biden in 2006.

She later worked as then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s press secretary during Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential reelection campaign and at the Department of Transportation. Reuters reported earlier on Dalton’s decision.

(Updates with statements from White House officials, starting in third paragraph.)

