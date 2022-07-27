(Bloomberg) -- Earnings reports from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. are reinforcing data that shows lower-income Americans cutting back on spending as inflation erodes their finances.

Both chains reported seeing behavior changes among less-affluent customers. Chipotle singled out diners who earn less than $50,000 a year as eating out less, which it said make up less than 40% of its base of diners.

“We’re definitely seeing a slowdown in their purchase frequency,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said in an interview after the burrito chain reported sales Tuesday. “You’ve got higher gas prices. Everything is more expensive.”

McDonald’s said its lower-income customers are shifting to less-expensive menu items and skipping combo meals that include fries and a drink.

With inflation at the highest level in decades, there’s mounting evidence that low-income consumers are pulling back even as wealthier groups continue to spend. A recent Morning Consult survey shows that over half of US adults changed their eating and drinking habits as a result of inflation.

Those changes included dining out less often, the data show. Respondents with annual household incomes of less than $50,000 and those with children were more likely to say they’ve made adjustments than other groups.

There are signs that higher-income consumers’ behavior may also be changing. Chipotle said sales have benefited as higher-income customers visit more frequently. Niccol said it’s likely those shoppers are opting for the chain’s $9 burritos instead of a sit-down restaurant meal that would cost more.

“Inflation -- it hurts everybody,” Niccol said. “But it hurts the low-income consumer more.”

