(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG is in talks to sell the remaining part of its airline catering unit to German private equity firm Aurelius, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany’s flagship airline group and Aurelius could announce a deal for the LSG Sky Chefs business in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Lufthansa has been trying to sell off its catering operations for years as short-haul flying -- on which people often skip meals -- outpaces longer routes and budget carriers gain market share. In 2019, it sold the European operations of LSG to Switzerland-based Gategroup for an undisclosed sum.

Any proceeds from the sale of the rest of the business would help Lufthansa reduce a debt hangover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which grounded most of its fleet and led to record losses.

While talks are advanced, they could still be delayed or falter, the people said. Representatives for Aurelius and Lufthansa declined to comment.

Shares of Lufthansa were trading 1.2% higher at 4:29 p.m. in Frankfurt. Aurelius’s stock was down 1.6%.

The coronavirus crisis made it harder for Lufthansa to pursue a sale of the remainder of LSG. Aside from the pandemic, low-cost rivals have made food an optional extra to reduce basic fares, leading more passengers to bring their own snacks when traveling.

