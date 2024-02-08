(Bloomberg) -- Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S experienced computer network issues that disrupted operations in some locations in the Americas.

The incident resulted from problems at one of Maersk’s IT suppliers in the US and has been resolved, Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc told reporters in Copenhagen, ruling out a cyberattack. The effect on operations was limited, he said.

The site most affected was Maersk’s port in Los Angeles which had to deal with “some slowness problems,” he said. Maersk initiated business continuity plans for vessels arriving at the terminals.

