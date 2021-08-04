How proof of vaccines could work in private spaces and why it may be mandatory

The Ontario Medical Association is calling on Premier Doug Ford’s government to adopt a certificate that could be used as proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The OMA, which represents more than 40,000 physicians in Ontario, said 93 per cent of the province’s doctors are in favour of some form of vaccine credential.

"Our road to recovery includes ensuring that Ontarians feel safe to travel and to frequent restaurants, gyms and other small businesses," said Dr. Adam Kassa, president of the OMA, in a release." Vaccine certificates and passports provide one of many policy levers to help with this, and provincial and federal governments have the ability to make this a reality."

In a release, the OMA said such a certificate could be used in higher-risk settings, such as gyms, restaurants, and sporting events, and could even be used as a travel passport, as the federal government continues to work toward the resumption of international travel.

The group’s support for a vaccine certificate comes days after New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced the “Key to NYC Pass,” which he called a first-in-the-U.S. requirement for employees and indoor venue-goers.

The policy, enacted via mayoral executive order and a health department order, is being introduced Aug. 16, with enforcement beginning Sept. 13

