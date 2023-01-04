(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia plans to extend the tax breaks on electric vehicles in the federal budget due next month, as part of efforts to boost green mobility, the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

The country aims to install 10,000 EV charging points by 2025, up from 900 at present, as it transits to low-emission vehicles to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the minister said at an event in Cyberjaya.

“There will be a greater push from the government to ensure we reach the 10,000 target,” he said.

Malaysia is due to present its spending plan for 2023 in parliament on Feb. 24.

