1h ago
Malaysia to Shut 28 Top Glove Factories as Virus Cases Rise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will temporarily close 28 factories of the world’s largest rubber-glove maker located in the Selangor state to enable workers to undergo screenings as infections there rise, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a briefing on Monday.
- There are 1,067 positives cases in Top Glove’s factories in Selangor
- The factories will be closed in stages and the move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus among workers, Ismail said
- NOTE: Top Glove Drops to 2-Month Low on Worker Lockdown, Vaccine News
- NOTE: Top Glove has more than 21,000 employees that churn out 90 billion gloves annually at 750 production lines.
