(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will temporarily close 28 factories of the world’s largest rubber-glove maker located in the Selangor state to enable workers to undergo screenings as infections there rise, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a briefing on Monday.

There are 1,067 positives cases in Top Glove’s factories in Selangor The factories will be closed in stages and the move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus among workers, Ismail said

NOTE: Top Glove Drops to 2-Month Low on Worker Lockdown, Vaccine News

NOTE: Top Glove has more than 21,000 employees that churn out 90 billion gloves annually at 750 production lines.

