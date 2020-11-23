(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will temporarily close 28 factories of the world’s largest rubber-glove maker located in the Selangor state to enable workers to undergo screenings as infections there rise, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a briefing on Monday.

  • There are 1,067 positives cases in Top Glove’s factories in Selangor
    • The factories will be closed in stages and the move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus among workers, Ismail said
  • NOTE: Top Glove Drops to 2-Month Low on Worker Lockdown, Vaccine News
  • NOTE: Top Glove has more than 21,000 employees that churn out 90 billion gloves annually at 750 production lines.

