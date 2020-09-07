(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June, mainly due to local transmissions in the Borneo state of Sabah.

The country confirmed 62 new cases on Monday, the most since June 4, according to the health ministry. Fifty of them were found in one cluster that started from two people who entered the country illegally into Sabah and were detained in cramped lock-ups, where the virus then spread to other detainees and officers.

The surge follows weeks of fewer than 20 cases reported each day in Malaysia, which extended measures to curb the spread of infections until year-end. The rules include keeping nightclubs and theme parks shut while requiring the use of face masks in public places.

The government has largely eased movement restrictions since early May, when it allowed most industries to reopen, followed by further relaxations in June. That followed strict lockdown measures imposed in March that involved ordering nearly all businesses to shut and limiting people’s movements within a certain radius, leading the economy to contract by the most since the Asian financial crisis.

(Adds more detail throughout.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.