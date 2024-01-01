U.S. stocks and Treasuries dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest-rate cuts and speculated that the recent rally has been overdone.

The Nasdaq 100 index slid as much as 1.9 per cent, the benchmark’s biggest drop in about a month, as the tech sector giants dubbed the Magnificent Seven faltered. Apple Inc. fell after an analyst at Barclays Plc warned that iPhone demand is cooling. Tesla Inc. slumped after its quarterly production results. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.94 per cent.

The first trading day of the new year brought 2023’s scorching rally to a halt after a more than US$8 trillion surge in the S&P 500 last year.

Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s Tom Lee, who was among the few to forecast last year’s rally, still expects stocks to do well in 2024. But, he noted, the first five days of January will set the tone.

If the first five days are weak, that could negate his bullish call, Lee said. He expects new highs in January followed by consolidation in the first half.

Oppenheimer Asset Management’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus is also bullish on 2024 though he sees U.S. stocks as due for a breather.

“It’s not uncommon for markets to pause to digest a bull run of the magnitude experienced in the fourth quarter just ended,” said Stoltzfus. “In fact it would appear to us to make good sense for markets to pause considering the run-up in stock prices.”

The next earnings season could see the advance resume, he added.

The dollar gained 0.7 per cent, with almost all emerging-nation currencies trading lower against the greenback. The yen weakened in thin trading as investors monitored conditions after an earthquake in Japan on Monday.

Bitcoin climbed above $45,000 for the first time in almost two years. Anticipation is intensifying around the expected U.S. approval for an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.

Oil steadied after trading above $72 a barrel.

In Asia, sentiment was dented after Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged some companies and citizens had endured a difficult 2023 in a rare admission of domestic headwinds facing the country.

SLUMP SIGNAL

Adding to pressure on China’s markets, people familiar said ASML Holding NV, which makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment, canceled shipments of some of its machines to China at the request of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.

Despite the persisting weakness in China, some investors consider a slump of almost 60 per cent as a signal to buy Chinese stocks. Almost a third of 417 respondents to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey say they will increase their China investments over the next 12 months.

Key events this week:

Germany unemployment, Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 10:56 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7 per cent

The euro fell 0.9 per cent to $1.0948

The British pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2623

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 141.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8 per cent to $45,267.78

Ether rose 1 per cent to $2,362.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.94 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.06 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.64 per cent

Commodities