Messi’s First Away Game Sells Out in 10 Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Inter Miami’s upcoming away match against Major League Soccer team FC Dallas sold out in 10 minutes, underscoring how Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is providing a super-sized boost to the US professional league.

Messi, who signed with Inter Miami in July, will be playing in his first road game on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, a northern Dallas suburb. The match is in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup tournament, an annual soccer competition between clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

The 10-minute sellout Thursday morning was the fastest ever for FC Dallas, according to team officials. Starting ticket prices were $299, with tickets on the official resale marketplace AXS going for more than $600. The stadium has a seating capacity of close to 20,000 for soccer.

Dan Hunt, co-owner of FC Dallas, anticipated the sellout during an interview with Bloomberg News Tuesday, saying that if both teams advanced to the Round of 16, “we will sell out in a matter of minutes.”

Hunt sees Messi’s signing with Inter Miami as a pivotal moment for MLS.

“It’s the greatest coup in the history of the league,” Hunt said.

