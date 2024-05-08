{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 8, 2024

    Nutrien earnings down 71% in first quarter as lower fertilizer selling prices bite

    The Canadian Press

    Nutrien

    Work continues on Nutrien Tower in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, June 25, 2021. Fertilizer giant Nutrien Inc. says it earned US$176 million, or 35 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 — down from US$1.12 billion in the same period of 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$165 million in its first quarter, down 71 per cent from US$576 million a year earlier.

    The Saskatoon-based company says its sales totalled US$5.4 billion, down 12 per cent from US$6.1 billion during the same quarter last year. 

    Diluted net earnings per share were 32 cents US, down from US$1.14 last year. 

    Nutrien says its lower earnings were primarily due to lower net fertilizer selling prices. 

    However, it says that was partially offset by increased retail earnings, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower natural gas costs.

    President and CEO Ken Seitz says the company is maintaining its guidance for the full financial year and it expects growth in retail earnings and fertilizer sales volumes. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.