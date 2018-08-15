{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      CANOPY CO-CEO: SECOND CONSTELLATION DEAL HAPPENED MORE QUICKLY

    • BREAKING

      CANOPY CO-CEO: HOPE NEXT YEAR WE'LL DELIVER CANNABIS BEVERAGES

    • BREAKING

      CANOPY CO-CEO: I DON'T NEED TO BUY ANY MORE CANADIAN PRODUCTION

    • BREAKING

      CANOPY CO-CEO: INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION A KEY FOCUS

    • BREAKING

      CANOPY CO-CEO: OUR COMPETITION WILL BE BIG ALCOHOL & BIG PHARMA

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Metro reports lower profit in Q3 on Jean Coutu acquisition costs

    The Canadian Press

    Metro

    Metro Grocery store Metro Inc. , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Grocer Metro Inc. earned $167.5 million in its latest quarter as it completed its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group.

    The retailer says its profit amounted to 69 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 7 compared with a profit of $183.0 million or 78 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Metro closed its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group drug store chain on May 11.

    On an adjusted basis, which excluded acquisition-related costs, Metro says it earned 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from 70 cents per diluted share in the same period last year.

    Revenue for what was the company's third quarter of its financial year totalled $4.64 billion, up from $4.07 billion a year ago, boosted by the Jean Coutu acquisition.

    Excluding Jean Coutu, Metro says sales would have been up 2.4 per cent for the quarter.
     