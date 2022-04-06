(Bloomberg) -- Miami is kicking off a multiday Bitcoin conference by unveiling a 3,000-pound bull statue, as the city looks to cement its image as crypto hub.

The 11-foot installation, named “Miami Bull,” bears the likeness of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” -- except with Bitcoin “laser eyes.” The statue was commissioned by Florida-based trading platform TradeStation.

The bull’s “presence further reaffirms the strength of Miami’s position on the financial world stage,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement. “The future of finance is here, in Miami.”

Florida has long looked to become the Wall Street of the South with prominent financial companies from Ark Investment Management to Elliott Investment Management moving in. Miami is hosting crypto events all week, with the “Bitcoin 2022” conference slated to see more than 25,000 participants. It’s part of what’s become an annual mass migration to the area, with many crypto companies using it as an opportunity to make major announcements.

Though the “Miami Bull” statue is marking its first public appearance at the “Bitcoin 2022” conference, it will afterward be moved to the Miami Dade College Campus.

Suarez has fully embraced the world of cryptocurrencies and all its tangentials as he looks to build the city into a digital-assets epicenter. He announced last year that he’d be receiving his paychecks in Bitcoin and has since looked to further foster crypto firms and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said last month the state was working on a plan to let businesses pay tax in cryptocurrency.

