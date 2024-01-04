(Bloomberg) -- Mobileye Global Inc. shares tumbled 29% after the self-driving technology developer gave a full-year revenue forecast that fell far below Wall Street’s expectations.

Israel’s most valuable publicly traded company said in a preliminary earnings report on Thursday that it sees full-year revenue for 2024 in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.96 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $2.58 billion. The company also anticipates first-quarter revenue will be down about 50% from a year earlier.

The selloff had ripple effects across the chips industry. Intel Corp., which spun off the firm in October 2022 but still retains about an 88% stake, saw its stock slide as much as 3.9%. The Jerusalem-based firm, which makes semiconductors and systems that power advanced driver assistance — known as ADAS — features, blamed its outlook on customers having built up inventories of ADAS chips in the wake of the pandemic. The company said it expects clients will work through that supply in the first quarter.

“We have become aware of excess inventory at our customers,” Mobileye said in the statement. “As supply chain concerns have eased, we expect that our customers will use the vast majority of this excess inventory in the first quarter of the year.”

The chip industry suffered from a glut of inventory as smartphone and PC makers built up an oversupply after a rush of demand during the pandemic. After the sales surge, consumers and businesses pared back, leaving many chipmakers stuck with stockpiles of components and sending prices plummeting.

Peers including Analog Devices Inc. have also given lower outlooks, weighed down by weak demand from the industrial and automotive sectors.

Mobileye’s results triggered downgrades from Wall Street analysts. Wolfe Research’s Rod Lache cut his recommendation to peerperform from outperform. Brian Gesuale at Raymond James lowered his rating to outperform from strong buy and trimmed his price target to $48 from $50, saying revenue may take longer to materialize than Wall Street expects.

“The potential for negative estimate revisions could rob shares of a natural catalyst to boost shares sustainably higher in the near term despite a growing expectation that the company is poised to announce incremental customer wins,” he wrote in a note.

Mobileye shares rose 24% in 2023, and closed on Wednesday at $39.72. Of analysts covering the company, 23 have a buy-equivalent rating, five say to hold and none recommend selling. The average 12-month price target is about $49.

