(Bloomberg) -- EQT Corp., the biggest producer of U.S. natural gas, is seeking to acquire rival CNX Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, as M&A accelerates in the distressed shale patch.

EQT recently sent a takeover proposal to CNX Resources, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and EQT could opt to not proceed with a potential deal, they said.

A representative for CNX Resources declined to comment. Representatives for EQT didn’t respond to requests for comment.

CNX Resources rose as much as 16% in New York, the most since April, after trading was paused due to volatility, and were up 13% at 3:15 p.m. giving it a market value of about $2.6 billion.

EQT rose as much as 14% before settling up 4%, giving the company a market value of about $3.9 billion.

Shares of other U.S. gas producers moved higher. Antero Resources Corp. gained as much as 8.9%, Range Resources Corp. jumped 7% and Southwestern Energy Co. 9.4%.

Marcellus Shale

EQT and CNX Resources are two of largest drillers in the natural gas-rich Marcellus Shale in the Eastern U.S.

The approach underscore how U.S. shale drillers are increasingly looking to pair up as the industry grapples with a pandemic slump in commodity prices. This week, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. agreed to buy Parsley Energy Inc. for $4.5 billion while ConocoPhillips announced its $9.7 billion takeover of Concho Resources Inc.

EQT stoked merger speculation on Thursday, when Chief Executive Officer Toby Z. Rice told analysts that having a bigger portfolio of gas fields would reduce costs and strengthen the company’s market power.

A takeover of CNX Resources or other neighbor would create a “gas titan,” Piper Sandler & Co. analyst Kashy Harrison said in a research note Thursday.

EQT acquired rival Rice Energy Inc. for $6.7 billion in 2017.

