(Bloomberg) -- When the Chancery Rosewood hotel opens in London’s Grosvenor Square next year, it could be home to two of the world’s most famous restaurant names.

Carbone, the high-profile New York City Italian-American dining room, is slated to go into a ground floor space at the property, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A representative for Carbone’s owners, Major Food Group, declined to comment.

Richard Caring’s Le Caprice is set be the other flagship restaurant at the property, which is expected to open in mid 2025, according to CoStar News. A representative for the restaurant’s owners, Caprice Holdings Ltd., also declined to comment.

Caring, arguably London’s most high-profile restaurateur, is the founder of Caprice Holdings, the restaurant group that includes such marquee places as the Sexy Fish chain and the Mayfair member’s club Annabel’s. Recently it was reported that he planned to auction his stake in the Ivy restaurant chain, starting at £1 billion ($1.26 billion).

Back in the day, Le Caprice in London’s St. James’s district was the city’s most famous restaurant. In the ’90s, it was a hangout for Princess Diana and Mick Jagger; Caring took it over in 2005 and it closed in 2020. Meanwhile, the original Le Caprice space has been taken over by another famed London restaurateur, Jeremy King, who will open Arlington in the Spring; he’s the guy who helped make Le Caprice a destination.

Chancery Rosewood is set in the former US Embassy Building, at 30 Grosvenor Square. The building is owned by Qatari Dior, which bought it in 2013, and the property development company received approval to build a hotel there in 2016. Construction on the £1 billion mixed-use property started in 2021.

The hotel itself, expected to have 146 rooms, is one of the most anticipated openings coming to the UK capital. Representatives for the Rosewood did not respond to a request for comment.

Major Food Group has planned an expansion to London for a while. Although it currently has restaurants in global cities ranging from Hong Kong to Doha and Paris, the group doesn’t have a restaurant in the UK. The group is currently in the midst of a US expansion tear. Last week Major Food announced it had partnered with another iconic New York Italian restaurant, Marea, to expand that brand worldwide. It has also been opening new places in Miami, including the Mexican-themed Chateau ZZ, which started serving guests in December.

--With assistance from Sarah Rappaport.

