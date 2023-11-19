(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced for the fifth time in six days, taking the blue-chip gauge briefly above its June intraday peak to the highest level in 33 years.

The index has gained almost 30% this year, buoyed by a weak yen, solid company earnings and corporate governance reforms championed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It rose as much as 0.8% Monday to the highest since March 1990, before paring much of its gain.

Among the stocks leading the increase Monday were Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., which announced strong earnings and a share buyback, and Panasonic Holdings Corp., which said Friday that it’s considering listing its auto-related business. Banking stocks also advanced.

The Nikkei 225 on Friday capped its third-straight week of gains, its longest such win streak since June. An extra push came from soft US inflation data that bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening is over.

“The structural undercurrents in the Japanese economy continue to power through Japanese equities, which are also getting some help now from the market expecting the Fed rate hike cycle to have ended,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Markets. “A strong domestic earnings season has been the cherry on the cake.”

