(Bloomberg) -- Nordea Bank Abp unveiled more ambitious financial goals after years of stock buybacks and revenue growth boost its profitability.

The largest lender in the Nordic region said Monday that it will target a return on equity above 15% in 2025. The previous goal was more than 13%.

“Our upgraded 2025 target reflects the significant structural improvements made across the group over the past four years, which support the delivery of high-quality earnings, with high profitability and low volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

The financial targets unveiled Monday continue a trajectory of improvements pushed through by Vang-Jensen since he took the top job at Nordea in September 2019. He delivered on the first set of goals by the end of 2021, a year ahead of schedule. In July, the bank indicated profitability in 2023 would already be much higher than its target.

While the return on equity goal for 2024 is also more than 15% and the bank aims to grow income faster than costs, the so-called “positive jaws” will be narrower, Vang-Jensen said.

A focus on growing revenue and keeping a lid on costs have helped, along with tailwind from central banks’ interest-rate hikes. Nordea has also been consistently unwinding its excess capital through share buybacks since late 2021, and has now completed programs totaling €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion). Its fourth program of €1 billion is set to end in March.

“Buybacks are a an integral part of our capital distribution and our intention is to continue in the coming years doing buybacks,” Vang-Jensen said in an interview.

The bank plans to reach its new goals through more business with the existing customers, gaining market share and creating “momentum in the market, even though it’s a bit slower right now,” the CEO said. Growth in equity markets and the Nordic economies will help, particularly in 2025, he said.

“All that leads to our assessment that we will deliver on our target.”

Activist investor Cevian Capital AB recently urged Nordea to boost the ROE target to at least 15% — regardless of the macroeconomic environment — building on years of pushing the management to deliver better returns.

Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 19% from a year earlier to €1.95 billion. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had forecast €1.94 billion. Net income shrank 13% to €1.11 billion, missing estimates.

The Helsinki-based bank proposed a dividend of €0.92 per share. Analysts were expecting €0.94.

Credit quality remained strong with net loan losses of €83 million, and the bank still has a buffer of €495 million to cover losses that may materialize in the future. Impacts from higher interest rates and inflation are now materializing “to some degree,” Nordea said, pointing especially at construction and consumer-related industries.

Loan losses “will start to normalize,” Vang-Jensen said. “We don’t expect any drama, but you cannot run a bank long term with basically zero credit losses.”

--With assistance from Anton Wilen and Leo Laikola.

