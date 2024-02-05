(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy three manufacturing plants for $11 billion to help it meet surging demand for obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes shot Ozempic.

Novo is buying the fill-finish sites from its main shareholder, Novo Holdings A/S, which on Monday agreed to buy the owner of the assets, Catalent Inc. in a deal with an enterprise value of $16.5 billion.

Shares in Catalent rose about 13% in premarket trading. Novo shares, which have been soaring alongside demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs, rose as much as 2.6% on the news.

Novo Nordisk is under pressure to increase its supply of Wegovy as it faces intense competition from Eli Lilly & Co.’s recently approved Zepbound shot, which is predicted to become the best-selling drug in history. The treatment potentially causes more weight loss than anything Novo has put out to date.

The factory acquisition isn’t an immediate fix for Novo’s production problems. It will gradually increase manufacturing capacity from 2026 and onward, a spokeswoman said. Production has been a thorn in the Danish drugmaker’s side even as it profits from the new class of obesity drugs it helped pioneer.

The deal for Catalent has the backing of Elliott Investment Management, the activist investor, which has a stake in the US company. The agreement is worth $63.50 per share in cash, a 16.5% premium to Catalent’s Friday close, according to a statement.

The factories Novo Nordisk is buying are located in Indiana, Italy and Belgium.

“It will enable us to serve significantly more people living with diabetes and obesity in the future,” Novo Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in the statement.

Catalent had drawn takeover interest from other market players as well. Last year life sciences company Danaher Corp. expressed interest. Based in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent gained prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic as a producer of vaccines and treatments. Its factory in Bloomington, Indiana has been linked to regulatory problems in the past.

The Catalent deal is the latest in a series of moves by Novo to boost its manufacturing capacity. Late last year, the drugmaker unveiled plans to invest in new production facilities in Denmark and France. Last week, it said it has more than doubled the number of Wegovy starter doses it’s shipping to the US, enabling more people to get on the treatment.

In addition to expanding the scale and speed of production, acquiring Catalent’s factories offers optionality and flexibility for the future, Novo said.

Catalent Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Maselli talked up the company’s push into glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, drugs like Wegovy last month at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. He predicted the company’s revenue from manufacturing in the drug category would be more $500 million when considering current and planned investment.

“When you think about the growth story of the company, the first one is GLP-1,” Maselli said.

