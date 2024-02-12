1h ago
NYC Schools Move to Remote Learning Tuesday on Winter Weather
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New York City public schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday due to winter weather, Mayor Eric Adams says in a post on X.
The city is on a winter storm watch from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time with five to eight inches of snow expected. Wind gusts are projected to reach 40 miles per hour. Adams says the city will have more updates throughout the day.
