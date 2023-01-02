A stew of particular events would be needed to get oil back to triple-digits: Energy strategist

Oil declined under pressure from a stronger dollar, as traders assess how China’s pivot from Covid restrictions would impact demand in the world’s largest crude importer.

West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2.7 per cent to trade near US$78 a barrel, swinging in a US$3 range. Oil took its cues from the U.S. dollar, which rallied, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. China’s economic data also weighed on oil as official data showed the economy ended the year in a major slump.

Crude eked out a small gain in 2022, a year that was marked by huge volatility. Prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, only to lose ground amid concerns about a global recession. In the new year, investors are watching for Russia’s reaction to energy sanctions and the fallout in China from its swift pivot away from Covid Zero, while trying to assess the odds the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies may cut supply again.

Prices:

WTI for February delivery fell US$1.41 to US$78.85 a barrel at 10:53 a.m. in New York.

Brent for March settlement dropped US$1.43 to US$84.48 a barrel.

There are some signs traders have grown more optimistic about the market in recent days. Last week, money managers boosted net-bullish bets on the Brent benchmark by the most since July 2021. Hedge fund trader Pierre Andurand has been among those forecasting a surge in oil demand if the world fully emerges from Covid restrictions.