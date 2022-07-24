(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced at the start of the week as investors weighed signs the market remains tight against concerns about an economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose above $95 a barrel after capping a third weekly decline on Friday, the longest streak of losses this year. The Federal Reserve is expected to approve another big interest-rate hike this week as the central bank combats surging inflation, fueling concerns about demand.

While the market has been rattled by slowdown concerns, time spreads are signaling scarce supply. A disruption to the Keystone pipeline could tighten the market further, as crude flows to the key Cushing storage hub are curtailed.

Oil is still up around 25% for the year, although futures have given up most of the gains seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Bouts of volatility have whipsawed futures recently, characterized by sharp swings and low liquidity.

