(Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered to trade above $54 a barrel after a report showing a decline in U.S. crude supplies and record gasoline consumption and OPEC and its allies agreed an early July date to discuss extending production cuts.

Futures in New York rose 0.9%, after ending 0.3% lower on Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic oil inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, more than any of the 12 analysts in a Bloomberg survey expected. Demand for gasoline also hit a record 9.93 million barrels a day and stockpiles of the motor fuel unexpectedly declined.

OPEC+ agreed to hold its next meeting on the first two days of July, ending weeks of speculation about whether the group of major producers could overcome divisions. Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates -- OPEC’s three biggest members -- all want to keep restraining production amid signs of faltering economic growth, according to statements in recent days.

