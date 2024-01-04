Iran is at the centre of all three Middle East threat vectors weighing on energy prices: Helima Croft

Oil rose, cementing a weekly advance, aided by supply risks in the Middle East and Libya.

Brent crude climbed to trade near US$78 a barrel as tensions in the Middle East and North Africa ratcheted higher this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heading to the region for the fourth time since the Hamas attack on Israel in early October.

Protesters in Libya disrupted supply from the Sharara and El-Feel fields, which could take about 300,000 barrels a day out of the market. Meanwhile, the Houthi militant group in Yemen claimed another attack on a merchant ship in the Red Sea.

“The impressive late bounce from yesterday’s initial weakness and this morning’s continuous climb in oil prices serve investors with a reminder of the risk that is rooted in the ever-growing tension in the Middle East,” Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM wrote.

Those risks were enough to counter lackluster data from the U.S. on Thursday, which showed large increases in gasoline and diesel inventories. The figures tend to be more volatile in the final week of the year, however, when the holiday period and year-end book-keeping can impact the data.

Crude’s small gain this week comes despite analysts turning more downbeat on the market. Wall Street is already cutting price forecasts for this year after global benchmark Brent dropped by nearly a fifth last quarter. A surge in supplies from outside the OPEC+ alliance, led by U.S. shale drillers, is expected to continue, while consumption growth is forecast to slow.

Prices: