(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI Inc. faces further scrutiny from Italy’s data protection watchdog over concerns that the firm’s new artificial intelligence video creation system would process people’s personal data.

It’s the second time OpenAI has come to the attention of the Italian regulator, which is already investigating possible data violations by the tech company’s ChatGPT tool.

OpenAI is now facing new pressure from the Italian regulator, which said in a statement on Friday it’s given the firm 20 days to provide information about its new AI service, called Sora, which can quickly create videos up to a minute in length.

This is necessary “given the possible implications that the Sora service could have on the processing of users’ personal data in the European Union and in Italy in particular,” the Italian regulator said, adding that it’s also asked whether “the new AI model is already available to the public and whether it is or will be offered to users in the European Union, particularly in Italy.”

San Francisco-based OpenAI is backed by Microsoft Corp., which along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google has been using artificial intelligence to enhance their products.

