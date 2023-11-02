(Bloomberg) -- A block of 21 million shares in Origin Energy Ltd. - equivalent to 1.2% of float - has traded at a market value of A$176.4 million ($113 million), according to Australia stock exchange data Friday morning.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported that the purchaser was Origin’s top investor, AustralianSuper. Such a deal would take its holdings to about 15% of the company and make it easier to block any takeover deal. A spokesman for AustralianSuper said they could not confirm the purchase, when contacted by Bloomberg.

The deal comes a day after A$300 billion pension giant AustralianSuper said it would reject a improved takeover bid by for the company led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.-led consortium worth A$19.4 billion. A Nov. 23 meeting will require three-quarters of votes cast to back Brookfield’s proposal in order for the deal to go ahead.

A revised proposal from the Brookfield group, which includes EIG Global Energy Partners, “remains substantially below our estimate of Origin’s long-term value,” AustralianSuper, which is the country’s largest pension fund, said in a statement Thursday. AustralianSuper has also stressed that Origin is a valuable asset for the energy transition, citing net zero targets as a compelling reason as to why the company is worth more.

The rejection, a clear display of the increasing clout of Australia’s giant pension funds, sent the energy firm’s shares tumbling almost 8% on Thursday. The block trade price was A$8.40 per share, a discount of 0.8% from Thursday’s close.

