(Bloomberg) -- The second and final day of the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit is focused on topics ranging from the business case for sustainability to building the workforce of the future.

Speakers include chief executive officers from Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Ball Corp., as well as academics and executives from asset managers and companies including Bank of America Corp. and Twitter Inc.

The Sustainable Business Summit is being organized by Bloomberg Live, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. More information about the event can be found online and on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Hype Over Green Hydrogen Has Firm Basis in Reality, Oxford’s Hepburn Says (7:25 a.m. NY time)

Anticipation among environmentalists and clean tech enthusiasts that green hydrogen can play an important role in the decarbonization of the global economy is growing. There’s a lot of hype, but there is plenty of substance to the claims that hydrogen can fulfill a meaningful role, said Cameron Hepburn, a professor of environmental economics at the University of Oxford.

“It’s serious in a way that it wasn’t, you know, the last time we had a big hydrogen hype,” said Hepburn. The key reason for this is the economics are now much more favorable for green hydrogen production, in part because renewable energy costs have decreased, he said.

“It’s got some way to go before you would expect massive scale and a kind of complete takeover of the molecular components of the energy system, but it seems obviously that’s kind of where we’re headed,” he said.

In Europe, the most progressive jurisdiction for climate policy, is also encouraging the hydrogen revolution with its comprehensive green plan, said Claire O’Neill, managing director for climate and energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. The region’s policy makers are doing a great service to hydrogen by paying a lot of attention to the “boring” but important parts of hydrogen production such as shipping terminals and storage facilities, she said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.