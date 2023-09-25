(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s construction workers’ union blocked highways and marched on congress on Monday to demand that lawmakers reject a contract with Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Union leader Saul Mendez said the contract violates national sovereignty by granting the company control of land, air and maritime space and doesn’t do enough to protect workers’ rights.

The contract is under discussion in Panama’s legislative commerce committee, which has been holding informative meetings with affected communities over the past two weeks. The contract will require three votes in the legislative assembly before becoming law.

President Laurentino Cortizo said over the weekend he would await recommendations from the commerce committee before he decides whether or not to withdraw the bill from congress.

