(Bloomberg) -- Two more parents in the U.S. college admissions scandal will plead guilty and said they are cooperating with prosecutors.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, who were charged with paying bribes to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a recruited soccer player and having her college admissions test scores boosted, issued the statement Monday.

“No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done,” the Isacksons said in the statement. “Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them.” They added that they have also let down their “entire community” and said they have cooperated with prosecutors and would continue to do so.

The couple is represented by David Willingham of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

The Isacksons are among 33 parents charged in the largest college admissions scandal the U.S. has ever prosecuted. On Friday, Gordon Caplan, the former co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and one of the highest-profile parents in the scandal, said he would admit his guilt.

To contact the reporters on this story: Janelle Lawrence in Boston at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net;Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.