(Bloomberg) -- Peru will no longer require tourist visas for Mexican tourists, putting an end to a short-lived diplomatic move meant to reciprocate on similar restrictions imposed on Peruvian tourists traveling to Mexico.

“This action is a response to calls from different voices in the tourism sector,” Peru’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mexico said last week it was imposing visas on Peruvian tourists due to a surge of travelers whose real intention was to then enter the US irregularly. US data also shows that more and more Peruvians are being detained while crossing the US-Mexico land border.

Read More: Mexico to Require Visas for Peruvians in Migration Crackdown

Peru responded by immediately imposing a similar visa on Mexican nationals, citing the need to keep travel requirements reciprocal, prompting concerns that the tourism industry would be negatively impacted.

That means Mexico will join countries like the US and Canada that require visas from Peruvian tourists, but whose citizens do not need a travel permit to visit the Andean nation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.