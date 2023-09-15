(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s $43 billion takeover of Seagen Inc. faces a European Union review after the companies formally notified the bloc’s merger watchdog.

The European Commission set Oct. 19 as a deadline to complete its initial probe, according to a filing on its website on Friday.

Seagen is a leader in developing a type of medicine called antibody-drug conjugates which help to deliver cancer-killing drugs so potent they might otherwise be too toxic to use. Seagen’s portfolio will double Pfizer’s pipeline of early-stage experimental cancer therapies, the company said when it announced the tie-up in March.

Pfizer, which has been under pressure to capitalize on its Covid-19 windfall, refiled its notification to the US Federal Trade Commission on June 14. The company could also face a UK examination.

