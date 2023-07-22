(Bloomberg) -- Pheu Thai Party, the second-biggest winner in Thailand’s May general election, said it will seek the support of the military-appointed Senate before the country’s next prime minister vote, renewing efforts by a coalition of pro-democracy parties to form the next government and end nearly a decade of military-backed rule.

After stepping up to lead the eight-party bloc, Pheu Thai said late Friday that it will prioritize talks with military-appointed senators to reach the votes needed to secure the premiership. If that fails, Pheu Thai — backed by ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra — will seek the support of conservative parties outside of the coalition, party leader Cholnan Srikaew told reporters.

The coalition commands a majority in the newly-elected lower house, but the next prime minister needs to have more than half the votes in the combined National Assembly, whose strength is currently at 748. The key challenge is winning the support of the 249-member Senate, which is stacked with allies of the pro-military royalist establishment.

“We will seek the additional votes needed to reach 375 from the Senate,” Cholnan said in a news briefing. “If that’s not enough, Pheu Thai was given the right and liberty to talk to other parties as we see fit to get support.”

Earlier on Friday, Move Forward Party — the winner of the most seats in the election — decided to make way for Pheu Thai after its leader Pita Limjaroenrat was denied shots at the premiership by the Senate, which opposed his party’s reformist platforms, including amendments to lese majeste laws that penalize criticism of the monarchy.

Following Pheu Thai’s announcement, Pita said his party was committed to helping Pheu Thai form a “government of the people” to prevent parties that align with the establishment form returning to power. That mission was more important than him being the next leader, he said.

“I can’t be prime minister but that doesn’t mean our hopes of changing the country have to end,” Pita said in a video message. “Don’t lose hope. Thailand has come far and will never go back.”

An uphill battle lies ahead for the coalition that has staked a claim to form the next government to end nearly a decade of military-backed rule that started after a coup in 2014 by Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who remains caretaker prime minister in the meantime.

It remains to be seen if Pheu Thai’s efforts will be successful ahead of a third round of voting for prime minister scheduled on July 27. Conservative parties and many senators have said they will not support any coalition that includes Move Forward party.

READ: Thai Senator Tells Pheu Thai to Kick Pita’s Party for PM Backing

The Thai baht weakened along with most Asian currencies Friday, after strengthening the previous day on hopes that a Pheu Thai candidate would have a better chance of forming the government. Thai equities rebounded as Move Forward stepped aside to let Pheu Thai lead.

Pheu Thai has not formally named its candidate for the next vote, but property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is seen as the most likely choice. Another option is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of Thaksin, who was toppled in a 2006 coup. Political parties linked to Thaksin had won the most seats in every Thai election in the last two decades — until this year’s vote where Move Forward finished first.

Move Forward’s concession came after lawmakers on Wednesday rejected Pita’s nomination, the second after an earlier bid was blocked a week ago by the Senate, diminishing his chances of leading the country to near-zero. The vote further raised the stakes for Pheu Thai, by setting a precedent that the next candidate must seek to win in one go.

Pheu Thai’s Cholnan said the eight-party coalition will stay intact for now, and Pheu Thai will negotiate with senators to lower their opposition to Move Forward’s plan to amend the royal insult law. Move Forward’s secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said his party is open to hearing how it could ease senators’ opposition to its platform.

QuickTake: How Thai Law on Royal Insults Caused Political Crisis

But if the coalition still can’t get enough votes, Pheu Thai plans to pursue other options as a last resort, Cholnan said, fueling speculation of a breakaway to form new alliances with conservative parties and Move Forward becoming the opposition.

The last resort is that “there may not be one certain party in this equation,” Cholnan said, hinting at Move Forward’s departure in exchange for conservative support.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich and Suttinee Yuvejwattana.

(Updates throughout with details.)

