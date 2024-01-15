(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ military chief said the nation plans to develop its outposts in the South China Sea, and acquire more ships and radars amid lingering tensions with Beijing in contested waters.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines wants to make the country’s occupied features in the disputed sea more habitable, its head Romeo Brawner Jr. told reporters Monday after a command conference with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos told the military to gain international allies’ support as it continues to shift its focus from domestic security to territorial defense, according to Brawner. The armed forces will also form a team against cyber threats, the military chief added.

Defying China, the Philippines last year ramped up troop rotation and resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship that the Philippines deliberately grounded in 1999 to serve as its military outpost in the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

It has also bolstered ties with the US military, holding earlier this month their second joint patrol in the South China Sea in less than two months amid heightened tensions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.