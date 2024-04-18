(Bloomberg) -- Poland has arrested a man on suspicion of assisting with a Russian plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

The Polish citizen identified as Pawel K was charged with declaring his readiness to help Russian military intelligence collect information about the security of Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, the main stopover point for officials traveling to and from Ukraine, according to the statement.

The suspect faces eight years in prison if convicted under espionage laws.

The investigation has been carried out in close coordination between Polish and Ukrainian authorities and the key evidence in the case was obtained from the Ukrainian side, according to the statement.

German authorities said on Thursday they’d arrested two men suspected of spying for Russia and membership of a terror group planning acts of sabotage, a case the interior minister called “particularly serious.”

Zelenskiy has frequently used Rzeszow-Jasionka airport on international trips, as he seeks to rally support for his country more than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion. Located 100 km (62 miles) from a Ukraine border crossing at Medyka, the airport has also served as the main hub for Western military aid going to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said in a interview with the Sun newspaper in November last year that his intelligence services had foiled at least five or six plots to kill him.

