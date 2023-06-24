You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
16h ago
Polish President Duda Says De-Escalation Under Way in Russia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The situation in Russia appears to be de-escalating, which bodes well for Poland’s security, President Andrzej Duda said.
“Everything indicates there’s de-escalation in Russia,” Duda told reporters after a meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau on Saturday. “The conclusion from this is clear — there is no increased risk for Poland from this internal Russian affair.”
