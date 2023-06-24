Polish President Duda Says De-Escalation Under Way in Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The situation in Russia appears to be de-escalating, which bodes well for Poland’s security, President Andrzej Duda said.

“Everything indicates there’s de-escalation in Russia,” Duda told reporters after a meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau on Saturday. “The conclusion from this is clear — there is no increased risk for Poland from this internal Russian affair.”

