Prakash Hariharan, CEO of Analytixinsight

Focus: North American large caps and dividend-paying stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

Breakout sectors will remain technology with machine learning, AI and big data analytics is my favourite theme that’s benefiting a number of sectors from fintech to content producers. The trade war issue has abated somewhat and earnings yield remains high for the broad index. The 10-year Treasury risk has also abated after a brief breach into a breaking out territory earlier in the year. I like to see the swap spreads between the 2-year and 10-year narrow to remove further risk, but the VIX at these levels is indicating a rally for equities into December. The outlier will be a potential impeachment battle in November for the U.S. presidency that could provide a buying opportunity into stocks. Rising interest rate environment could be a headwind too, but this could be short term.

TOP PICKS

Prakash Hariharan's Top Picks Prakash Hariharan of Analytixinsight shares his top picks: SNC-Lavalin, Vermilion Energy and Industrial Alliance.

SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO)

VERMILION ENERGY (VET.TO)

INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE (IAG.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SNC Y Y N VET Y Y N IAG Y Y N

PAST PICKS: MAY 17, 2018

Prakash Hariharan's Past Picks Prakash Hariharan of Analytixinsight reviews his past picks: Algonquin Power, Fairfax Financial and SNC-Lavalin.

ALGONQUIN POWER (AQN.TO)

Then: $12.29

Now: $13.32

Return: 8%

Total return: 10%

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL (FFH.TO)

Then: $710.55

Now: $716.00

Return: 1%

Total return: 1%

SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO)

Then: $55.74

Now: $53.52

Return: -4%

Total return: -3%

Total return average: 3%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AQN Y Y N FFH Y Y N SNC Y Y N

