20h ago
Prakash Hariharan's Top Picks: Aug. 24, 2018
Prakash Hariharan, CEO of Analytixinsight
Focus: North American large caps and dividend-paying stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK
Breakout sectors will remain technology with machine learning, AI and big data analytics is my favourite theme that’s benefiting a number of sectors from fintech to content producers. The trade war issue has abated somewhat and earnings yield remains high for the broad index. The 10-year Treasury risk has also abated after a brief breach into a breaking out territory earlier in the year. I like to see the swap spreads between the 2-year and 10-year narrow to remove further risk, but the VIX at these levels is indicating a rally for equities into December. The outlier will be a potential impeachment battle in November for the U.S. presidency that could provide a buying opportunity into stocks. Rising interest rate environment could be a headwind too, but this could be short term.
TOP PICKS
SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO)
VERMILION ENERGY (VET.TO)
INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE (IAG.TO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|SNC
|Y
|Y
|N
|VET
|Y
|Y
|N
|IAG
|Y
|Y
|N
PAST PICKS: MAY 17, 2018
ALGONQUIN POWER (AQN.TO)
- Then: $12.29
- Now: $13.32
- Return: 8%
- Total return: 10%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL (FFH.TO)
- Then: $710.55
- Now: $716.00
- Return: 1%
- Total return: 1%
SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO)
- Then: $55.74
- Now: $53.52
- Return: -4%
- Total return: -3%
Total return average: 3%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AQN
|Y
|Y
|N
|FFH
|Y
|Y
|N
|SNC
|Y
|Y
|N
WEBSITE: https://www.analytixinsight.com/